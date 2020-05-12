More Coin Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. More Coin has a total market cap of $24,798.30 and $604.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

