Morgan Stanley Boosts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $95.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. EQIS Capital Management raised its position in Incyte by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 32,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CT Financial Advisors now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,220 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management increased its stake in Incyte by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 5,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 14,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

