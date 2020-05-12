Morgan Stanley Cuts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $32.41

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.41 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $50.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

