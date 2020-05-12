Morgan Stanley Increases Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $29.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,446,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,957,000. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,767,999 shares of company stock worth $42,706,260.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $220,628,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $85,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

