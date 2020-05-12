MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

NYSEARCA MOR opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

