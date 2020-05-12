Morgan Stanley Raises Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target to $23.00

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERI. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

