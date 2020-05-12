Morgan Stanley Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $7.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 23,292,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

