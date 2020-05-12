Morgan Stanley Upgrades ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to “Equal Weight”

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 3.98. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

