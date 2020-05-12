Morgan Stanley Upgrades Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) to Equal Weight

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.