Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,587,786.72 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,587,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,469,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,232,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,677. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 124.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

