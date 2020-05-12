MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will report sales of $27.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the highest is $43.34 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $38.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year sales of $325.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.92 million to $327.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $268.11 million, with estimates ranging from $221.85 million to $307.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $277.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

MOR opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

