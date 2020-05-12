Motco Acquires 3,054 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 241,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

