Motco Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Motco cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

