Motco Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motco increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.13 on Tuesday, reaching $268.27. The company had a trading volume of 203,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.54. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.