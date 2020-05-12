Motco Purchases 66,027 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Motco lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,561.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 159,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.7% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 22,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 1,143,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

