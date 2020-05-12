MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $769,931.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02146754 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00181212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,803,659,943 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

