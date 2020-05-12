MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells $107,463.51 in Stock

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.08. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

