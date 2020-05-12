MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) is Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574,914 shares during the quarter. MSG Networks comprises approximately 4.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 5.79% of MSG Networks worth $35,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSGN traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 641,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,327. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,951 in the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

