MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €134.00 ($155.81) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.20 ($175.81).

ETR:MTX traded up €1.20 ($1.40) on Tuesday, hitting €123.90 ($144.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €215.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a one year high of €289.30 ($336.40).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

