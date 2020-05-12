Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

MYOK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

MYOK traded up $17.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.74. 255,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $104.26.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,305 shares of company stock worth $595,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

