Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAKD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 8,353,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

