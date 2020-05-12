Nano (NANO) Market Cap Hits $84.79 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Nano has a market capitalization of $84.79 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00007154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,895.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.10 or 0.02137003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.02629329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00475551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00700067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00068549 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00471785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Kucoin, RightBTC, Bitinka, Koinex, OKEx, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Binance, Nanex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

