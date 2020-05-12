NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NAOV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618. NanoVibronix has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

