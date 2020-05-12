Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Short Interest Update

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Nantkwest has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

