NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 1,694,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

