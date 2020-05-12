National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.38.

ENB opened at C$46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.33. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.39 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

