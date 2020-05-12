National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE BIP opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,071.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

