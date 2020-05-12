National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NKSH stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.53. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,960.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $334,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,872 shares of company stock valued at $163,098. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

