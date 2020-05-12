National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Down 25.7% in April

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 633,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $57.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

