National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.