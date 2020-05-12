Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 11,110 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of PRA Health Sciences worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

