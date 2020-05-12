Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $24,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $176.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $214.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

