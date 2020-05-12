Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

