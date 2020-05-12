Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of Arcosa worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Arcosa by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.