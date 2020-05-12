Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

