Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,888 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

EQNR opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

