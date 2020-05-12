Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRP. Benchmark assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.