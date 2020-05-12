NavCoin (NAV) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.44 million and $75,239.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000664 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,643,621 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

