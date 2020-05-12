Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMER. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $838.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 96.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

