Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:NNI opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.50. Nelnet has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 47.39 and a quick ratio of 47.39.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nelnet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nelnet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

