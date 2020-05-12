NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 1,803,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 million, a P/E ratio of 183.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,488 shares of company stock worth $824,866. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 169,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.