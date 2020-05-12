NetEase (NTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $356.11 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $367.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.76.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

