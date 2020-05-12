Neutron Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,971.81 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Neutron has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $155,971.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

