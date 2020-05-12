New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

EDU stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.36.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.