NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 66% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, YoBit, TOKOK and STEX. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $1,785.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00484942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006096 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002973 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,627,998,638 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TOKOK, YoBit and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

