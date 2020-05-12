NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 168.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 536,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,499. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,587,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,213,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

