NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

