Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 35,363 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Argus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,625 shares of company stock valued at $65,990,534. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

