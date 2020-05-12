Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 953 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.13. 96,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day moving average is $223.51. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

