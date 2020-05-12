Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 17,188 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.88. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $324.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

